Currencies / HOMB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HOMB: Home BancShares Inc
29.01 USD 0.37 (1.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOMB exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.78 and at a high of 29.34.
Follow Home BancShares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOMB News
- Home BancShares: Maintaining A Buy Rating Despite Some Headwinds (NYSE:HOMB)
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Why Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Home BancShares (HOMB) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
- Home BancShares declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- Home Bancshares Posts Record Q2 Results
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Home Bancshares stock price target raised to $32 from $30 at KBW
- Home Bancshares stock price target raised to $30 from $28 at Citi
- Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Home BancShares earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Home BancShares (HOMB) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- Home BancShares: Why I'm Resisting An Upgrade (NYSE:HOMB)
- Home BancShares: Upgrading To Buy Following The Recent Stock Price Decline (NYSE:HOMB)
- Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Home BancShares (HOMB) Stock Stays A Hold For Me Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- First Horizon: Better Banks Available At This Valuation (NYSE:FHN)
Daily Range
28.78 29.34
Year Range
24.22 32.91
- Previous Close
- 29.38
- Open
- 29.34
- Bid
- 29.01
- Ask
- 29.31
- Low
- 28.78
- High
- 29.34
- Volume
- 540
- Daily Change
- -1.26%
- Month Change
- -1.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.72%
- Year Change
- 7.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%