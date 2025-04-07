Divisas / HOMB
HOMB: Home BancShares Inc
29.17 USD 0.23 (0.79%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HOMB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.79%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.87.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Home BancShares Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
29.05 29.87
Rango anual
24.22 32.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.94
- Open
- 29.10
- Bid
- 29.17
- Ask
- 29.47
- Low
- 29.05
- High
- 29.87
- Volumen
- 2.099 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.79%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.85%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.29%
- Cambio anual
- 8.40%
