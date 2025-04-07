QuotazioniSezioni
HOMB: Home BancShares Inc

29.27 USD 0.49 (1.65%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HOMB ha avuto una variazione del -1.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.17 e ad un massimo di 29.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Home BancShares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.17 29.72
Intervallo Annuale
24.22 32.91
Chiusura Precedente
29.76
Apertura
29.72
Bid
29.27
Ask
29.57
Minimo
29.17
Massimo
29.72
Volume
1.451 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.65%
Variazione Mensile
-0.51%
Variazione Semestrale
4.65%
Variazione Annuale
8.77%
