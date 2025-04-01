Moedas / HODL
HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest
33.27 USD 0.54 (1.65%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HODL para hoje mudou para 1.65%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.14 e o mais alto foi 33.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HODL Notícias
Faixa diária
33.14 33.37
Faixa anual
21.41 122.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.73
- Open
- 33.24
- Bid
- 33.27
- Ask
- 33.57
- Low
- 33.14
- High
- 33.37
- Volume
- 171
- Mudança diária
- 1.65%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.86%
- Mudança anual
- -53.56%
