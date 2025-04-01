クォートセクション
通貨 / HODL
株に戻る

HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest

33.23 USD 0.50 (1.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HODLの今日の為替レートは、1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.14の安値と33.38の高値で取引されました。

VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
33.14 33.38
1年のレンジ
21.41 122.63
以前の終値
32.73
始値
33.24
買値
33.23
買値
33.53
安値
33.14
高値
33.38
出来高
1.420 K
1日の変化
1.53%
1ヶ月の変化
7.40%
6ヶ月の変化
40.69%
1年の変化
-53.62%
