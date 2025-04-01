通貨 / HODL
HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest
33.23 USD 0.50 (1.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HODLの今日の為替レートは、1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.14の安値と33.38の高値で取引されました。
VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
33.14 33.38
1年のレンジ
21.41 122.63
- 以前の終値
- 32.73
- 始値
- 33.24
- 買値
- 33.23
- 買値
- 33.53
- 安値
- 33.14
- 高値
- 33.38
- 出来高
- 1.420 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 40.69%
- 1年の変化
- -53.62%
