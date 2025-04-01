QuotesSections
HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest

33.06 USD 0.44 (1.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HODL exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.46 and at a high of 33.09.

Follow VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
32.46 33.09
Year Range
21.41 122.63
Previous Close
32.62
Open
32.66
Bid
33.06
Ask
33.36
Low
32.46
High
33.09
Volume
1.292 K
Daily Change
1.35%
Month Change
6.85%
6 Months Change
39.97%
Year Change
-53.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%