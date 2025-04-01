Currencies / HODL
HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest
33.06 USD 0.44 (1.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HODL exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.46 and at a high of 33.09.
Follow VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HODL News
Daily Range
32.46 33.09
Year Range
21.41 122.63
- Previous Close
- 32.62
- Open
- 32.66
- Bid
- 33.06
- Ask
- 33.36
- Low
- 32.46
- High
- 33.09
- Volume
- 1.292 K
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 6.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.97%
- Year Change
- -53.85%
