货币 / HODL
HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest
32.71 USD 0.35 (1.06%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HODL汇率已更改-1.06%。当日，交易品种以低点32.64和高点32.90进行交易。
关注VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HODL新闻
- Best Funds Tap Coveted, But Hard-To-Reach Corners Of The Market
- Earnings call transcript: Sol Strategies Q3 2025 sees stock dip
- HODL Waives Sponsorship Fees Until January 2026 (BATS:HODL)
- BTCI Vs. BAGY: New Bitcoin Income ETF In Town (BATS:BTCI)
- Bitcoin Insult Alert: Pro Trader Dubs HODLers ‘Idiots,’ Saylor Fires Back
- YBIT: ~46% Distribution Yield, But Peer Looks Better
- Analyst Mocks Calls For XRP Price At $1,000, Says Take Profits At This Level
- BTCI: Squeezing ~30% Distribution Yield From Bitcoin (BTCI)
- 800K Bitcoin A Month: Long-Term Holders Fuel Unprecedented Holding Spree
- HODL ETF: Looking For The Next Leg Up (BATS:HODL)
- $130K Bitcoin Will Trigger A HODL Frenzy, CEO Says
- Bitcoin Outflow Exodus: Investors Show Confidence With Massive Withdrawals From Crypto Exchanges
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- Earnings call transcript: Sol Strategies reports Q2 2025 loss, stock dips 3.97%
- How To Protect Your Portfolio From Geopolitical Shocks
- Bitcoin Dominance Continues Decimating Altcoins (BTC-USD)
- VanEck Bitcoin ETF: Here's Why It's Better Than IBIT, But Still A Hold
- HODL: Growing Faster Than Spot ETF Peers
- KULR Technology: Overvalued Bitcoin Play - Sell (NYSE:KULR)
日范围
32.64 32.90
年范围
21.41 122.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 33.06
- 开盘价
- 32.90
- 卖价
- 32.71
- 买价
- 33.01
- 最低价
- 32.64
- 最高价
- 32.90
- 交易量
- 600
- 日变化
- -1.06%
- 月变化
- 5.72%
- 6个月变化
- 38.48%
- 年变化
- -54.34%
