HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest
32.57 USD 0.66 (1.99%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HODL ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.55 e ad un massimo di 32.97.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HODL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.55 32.97
Intervallo Annuale
21.41 122.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.23
- Apertura
- 32.89
- Bid
- 32.57
- Ask
- 32.87
- Minimo
- 32.55
- Massimo
- 32.97
- Volume
- 1.669 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 37.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -54.54%
20 settembre, sabato