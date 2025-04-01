QuotazioniSezioni
HODL: VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest

32.57 USD 0.66 (1.99%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HODL ha avuto una variazione del -1.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.55 e ad un massimo di 32.97.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Bitcoin Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.55 32.97
Intervallo Annuale
21.41 122.63
Chiusura Precedente
33.23
Apertura
32.89
Bid
32.57
Ask
32.87
Minimo
32.55
Massimo
32.97
Volume
1.669 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.99%
Variazione Mensile
5.27%
Variazione Semestrale
37.89%
Variazione Annuale
-54.54%
20 settembre, sabato