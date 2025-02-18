Moedas / GP
GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc
3.93 USD 0.03 (0.76%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GP para hoje mudou para -0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.77 e o mais alto foi 4.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GreenPower Motor Company Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
3.77 4.00
Faixa anual
0.23 4.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 3.96
- Open
- 3.90
- Bid
- 3.93
- Ask
- 4.23
- Low
- 3.77
- High
- 4.00
- Volume
- 101
- Mudança diária
- -0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 1090.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 718.75%
- Mudança anual
- 188.97%
