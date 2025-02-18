货币 / GP
GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc
3.68 USD 0.28 (8.24%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GP汇率已更改8.24%。当日，交易品种以低点3.38和高点3.75进行交易。
关注GreenPower Motor Company Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GP新闻
日范围
3.38 3.75
年范围
0.23 3.88
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.40
- 开盘价
- 3.38
- 卖价
- 3.68
- 买价
- 3.98
- 最低价
- 3.38
- 最高价
- 3.75
- 交易量
- 122
- 日变化
- 8.24%
- 月变化
- 1015.15%
- 6个月变化
- 666.67%
- 年变化
- 170.59%
