GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc
3.77 USD 0.16 (4.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GP ha avuto una variazione del -4.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.60 e ad un massimo di 3.99.
Segui le dinamiche di GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.60 3.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.23 4.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.93
- Apertura
- 3.96
- Bid
- 3.77
- Ask
- 4.07
- Minimo
- 3.60
- Massimo
- 3.99
- Volume
- 144
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.07%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1042.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 685.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 177.21%
21 settembre, domenica