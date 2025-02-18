QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GP
Tornare a Azioni

GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc

3.77 USD 0.16 (4.07%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GP ha avuto una variazione del -4.07% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.60 e ad un massimo di 3.99.

Segui le dinamiche di GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GP News

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.60 3.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.23 4.00
Chiusura Precedente
3.93
Apertura
3.96
Bid
3.77
Ask
4.07
Minimo
3.60
Massimo
3.99
Volume
144
Variazione giornaliera
-4.07%
Variazione Mensile
1042.42%
Variazione Semestrale
685.42%
Variazione Annuale
177.21%
21 settembre, domenica