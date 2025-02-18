通貨 / GP
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc
3.93 USD 0.03 (0.76%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GPの今日の為替レートは、-0.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.77の安値と4.00の高値で取引されました。
GreenPower Motor Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GP News
- EV Company News For The Month Of August 2025
- GreenPower Motor shares to resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange
- GreenPower Motor to implement 10-for-1 share consolidation on Aug 28
- EV Company News For The Month Of July 2025
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- GreenPower stock rises after securing New Mexico electric school bus pilot
- EV Company News For The Month Of June 2025
- GreenPower Closes Third Tranche of Term Loan Offering
- EV Company News For The Month Of May 2025
- GreenPower Announces Second Tranche of Term Loan
- GreenPower Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting and Appointment of Officers
- GreenPower Closes First Tranche of Term Loan Offering
- EV Company News For The Month Of March 2025
- EV Company News For The Month Of February 2025
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
3.77 4.00
1年のレンジ
0.23 4.00
- 以前の終値
- 3.96
- 始値
- 3.90
- 買値
- 3.93
- 買値
- 4.23
- 安値
- 3.77
- 高値
- 4.00
- 出来高
- 101
- 1日の変化
- -0.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1090.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 718.75%
- 1年の変化
- 188.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K