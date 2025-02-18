クォートセクション
通貨 / GP
GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc

3.93 USD 0.03 (0.76%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GPの今日の為替レートは、-0.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.77の安値と4.00の高値で取引されました。

GreenPower Motor Company Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.77 4.00
1年のレンジ
0.23 4.00
以前の終値
3.96
始値
3.90
買値
3.93
買値
4.23
安値
3.77
高値
4.00
出来高
101
1日の変化
-0.76%
1ヶ月の変化
1090.91%
6ヶ月の変化
718.75%
1年の変化
188.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K