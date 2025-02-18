통화 / GP
GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc
3.77 USD 0.16 (4.07%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GP 환율이 오늘 -4.07%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.60이고 고가는 3.99이었습니다.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
3.60 3.99
년간 변동
0.23 4.00
- 이전 종가
- 3.93
- 시가
- 3.96
- Bid
- 3.77
- Ask
- 4.07
- 저가
- 3.60
- 고가
- 3.99
- 볼륨
- 144
- 일일 변동
- -4.07%
- 월 변동
- 1042.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 685.42%
- 년간 변동율
- 177.21%
