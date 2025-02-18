Currencies / GP
GP: GreenPower Motor Company Inc
3.40 USD 0.23 (7.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GP exchange rate has changed by 7.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.10 and at a high of 3.40.
Follow GreenPower Motor Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GP News
Daily Range
3.10 3.40
Year Range
0.23 3.88
