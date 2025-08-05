Moedas / FXD
FXD: First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX
69.40 USD 0.27 (0.39%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FXD para hoje mudou para 0.39%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.08 e o mais alto foi 69.43.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FXD Notícias
Faixa diária
69.08 69.43
Faixa anual
49.82 70.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 69.13
- Open
- 69.08
- Bid
- 69.40
- Ask
- 69.70
- Low
- 69.08
- High
- 69.43
- Volume
- 27
- Mudança diária
- 0.39%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.82%
- Mudança anual
- 10.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh