FXD: First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX
68.83 USD 0.25 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FXD exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 68.45 and at a high of 68.90.
Follow First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FXD News
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- Is First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX ETF (FXD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Consumer Sentiment Falls To 4-Month Low In September
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Consumer Sentiment Drops Amid Worsening Economic Views
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Consumer Confidence Dips Slightly In August
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- Curveballs: Tariffs And Shifting Cost Dynamics
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Forecast For Jackson Hole Is Cloudy And Unpredictable
- Consumer Sentiment Falls In August Amid Rising Inflation Worries
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Consumer Price Index: Inflation Holds Steady At 2.7% In July, Lower Than Expected
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Speculation Grows For A Fall Fed Rate Cut
- Tariff Marathon: Sports Shoe Firms Roll Out Financial Adaptations To U.S. Duties
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- U.S. Consumer Resiliency Tested As Economic Uncertainty Lingers
Daily Range
68.45 68.90
Year Range
49.82 70.68
- Previous Close
- 69.08
- Open
- 68.52
- Bid
- 68.83
- Ask
- 69.13
- Low
- 68.45
- High
- 68.90
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.84%
- Year Change
- 9.83%
