FUL: H. B. Fuller Company
61.06 USD 0.27 (0.44%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FUL para hoje mudou para 0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.68 e o mais alto foi 61.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas H. B. Fuller Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FUL Notícias
Faixa diária
60.68 61.10
Faixa anual
47.56 81.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.79
- Open
- 61.05
- Bid
- 61.06
- Ask
- 61.36
- Low
- 60.68
- High
- 61.10
- Volume
- 11
- Mudança diária
- 0.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.61%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.30%
- Mudança anual
- -22.91%
