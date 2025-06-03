通貨 / FUL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FUL: H. B. Fuller Company
61.61 USD 0.82 (1.35%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FULの今日の為替レートは、1.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.68の安値と61.91の高値で取引されました。
H. B. Fuller Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUL News
- Daqo New Energy (DQ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- VP Sells 9,546 Shares of H.B. Fuller
- H.B. Fuller declares quarterly dividend of $0.2350 per share
- H.B. Fuller Just Got Leaner And Smarter, And That’s Bullish (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion drives EPS growth, guidance raised
- Earnings call transcript: H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock surges
- H.B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equinix, Circle Internet lead market cap stock movers on Thursday
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Citi maintains neutral rating on HB Fuller stock after earnings beat
- Walgreens, Nvidia, Micron, Palantir and McCormick rise premarket
- H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- H.B. Fuller stock jumps 4% on upbeat outlook after topping Q2 earnings estimates
- H B Fuller earnings beat by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp H.B. Fuller Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)
- Micron, General Mills, Paychex, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on June 25, 2025
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Citi maintains neutral rating on HB Fuller stock, sets $62 target
1日のレンジ
60.68 61.91
1年のレンジ
47.56 81.03
- 以前の終値
- 60.79
- 始値
- 61.05
- 買値
- 61.61
- 買値
- 61.91
- 安値
- 60.68
- 高値
- 61.91
- 出来高
- 635
- 1日の変化
- 1.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 9.28%
- 1年の変化
- -22.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K