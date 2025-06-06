QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FUL
Tornare a Azioni

FUL: H. B. Fuller Company

60.80 USD 0.81 (1.31%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FUL ha avuto una variazione del -1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.49 e ad un massimo di 61.69.

Segui le dinamiche di H. B. Fuller Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FUL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.49 61.69
Intervallo Annuale
47.56 81.03
Chiusura Precedente
61.61
Apertura
61.69
Bid
60.80
Ask
61.10
Minimo
60.49
Massimo
61.69
Volume
828
Variazione giornaliera
-1.31%
Variazione Mensile
1.18%
Variazione Semestrale
7.84%
Variazione Annuale
-23.24%
20 settembre, sabato