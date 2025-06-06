Valute / FUL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FUL: H. B. Fuller Company
60.80 USD 0.81 (1.31%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FUL ha avuto una variazione del -1.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.49 e ad un massimo di 61.69.
Segui le dinamiche di H. B. Fuller Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUL News
- H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- Daqo New Energy (DQ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- VP Sells 9,546 Shares of H.B. Fuller
- H.B. Fuller declares quarterly dividend of $0.2350 per share
- H.B. Fuller Just Got Leaner And Smarter, And That’s Bullish (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion drives EPS growth, guidance raised
- Earnings call transcript: H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock surges
- H.B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equinix, Circle Internet lead market cap stock movers on Thursday
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Citi maintains neutral rating on HB Fuller stock after earnings beat
- Walgreens, Nvidia, Micron, Palantir and McCormick rise premarket
- H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- H.B. Fuller stock jumps 4% on upbeat outlook after topping Q2 earnings estimates
- H B Fuller earnings beat by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp H.B. Fuller Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)
- Micron, General Mills, Paychex, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on June 25, 2025
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.49 61.69
Intervallo Annuale
47.56 81.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 61.61
- Apertura
- 61.69
- Bid
- 60.80
- Ask
- 61.10
- Minimo
- 60.49
- Massimo
- 61.69
- Volume
- 828
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.18%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.24%
20 settembre, sabato