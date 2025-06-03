CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / FUL
FUL: H. B. Fuller Company

60.79 USD 1.27 (2.05%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FUL de hoy ha cambiado un -2.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 60.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 63.36.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas H. B. Fuller Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
60.63 63.36
Rango anual
47.56 81.03
Cierres anteriores
62.06
Open
62.22
Bid
60.79
Ask
61.09
Low
60.63
High
63.36
Volumen
2.083 K
Cambio diario
-2.05%
Cambio mensual
1.16%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.82%
Cambio anual
-23.25%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B