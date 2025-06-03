Divisas / FUL
FUL: H. B. Fuller Company
60.79 USD 1.27 (2.05%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FUL de hoy ha cambiado un -2.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 60.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 63.36.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas H. B. Fuller Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUL News
- Daqo New Energy (DQ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- VP Sells 9,546 Shares of H.B. Fuller
- H.B. Fuller declares quarterly dividend of $0.2350 per share
- H.B. Fuller Just Got Leaner And Smarter, And That’s Bullish (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion drives EPS growth, guidance raised
- Earnings call transcript: H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock surges
- H.B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equinix, Circle Internet lead market cap stock movers on Thursday
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Citi maintains neutral rating on HB Fuller stock after earnings beat
- Walgreens, Nvidia, Micron, Palantir and McCormick rise premarket
- H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- H.B. Fuller stock jumps 4% on upbeat outlook after topping Q2 earnings estimates
- H B Fuller earnings beat by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp H.B. Fuller Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)
- Micron, General Mills, Paychex, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on June 25, 2025
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Citi maintains neutral rating on HB Fuller stock, sets $62 target
Rango diario
60.63 63.36
Rango anual
47.56 81.03
- Cierres anteriores
- 62.06
- Open
- 62.22
- Bid
- 60.79
- Ask
- 61.09
- Low
- 60.63
- High
- 63.36
- Volumen
- 2.083 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.16%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.82%
- Cambio anual
- -23.25%
