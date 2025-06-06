Devises / FUL
FUL: H. B. Fuller Company
60.80 USD 0.81 (1.31%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FUL a changé de -1.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 60.49 et à un maximum de 61.69.
Suivez la dynamique H. B. Fuller Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
60.49 61.69
Range Annuel
47.56 81.03
- Clôture Précédente
- 61.61
- Ouverture
- 61.69
- Bid
- 60.80
- Ask
- 61.10
- Plus Bas
- 60.49
- Plus Haut
- 61.69
- Volume
- 828
- Changement quotidien
- -1.31%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.18%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.84%
- Changement Annuel
- -23.24%
20 septembre, samedi