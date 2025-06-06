Currencies / FUL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FUL: H. B. Fuller Company
61.77 USD 0.02 (0.03%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FUL exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 61.63 and at a high of 62.10.
Follow H. B. Fuller Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FUL News
- Daqo New Energy (DQ) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- August Dividend Kings: 3 Ideal Buys In 25 'Safer' Of 50 Dogs
- 22 Dividend Kings At Discounted Valuations
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 27
- Best Dividend Kings: July 2025
- VP Sells 9,546 Shares of H.B. Fuller
- H.B. Fuller declares quarterly dividend of $0.2350 per share
- H.B. Fuller Just Got Leaner And Smarter, And That’s Bullish (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FUL)
- H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 presentation: Margin expansion drives EPS growth, guidance raised
- Earnings call transcript: H.B. Fuller Q2 2025 beats EPS estimates, stock surges
- H.B. Fuller (FUL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Equinix, Circle Internet lead market cap stock movers on Thursday
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Citi maintains neutral rating on HB Fuller stock after earnings beat
- Walgreens, Nvidia, Micron, Palantir and McCormick rise premarket
- H.B. Fuller Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
- H.B. Fuller stock jumps 4% on upbeat outlook after topping Q2 earnings estimates
- H B Fuller earnings beat by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp H.B. Fuller Expectations Ahead Of Q2 Earnings - H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)
- Micron, General Mills, Paychex, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- H.B. Fuller to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on June 25, 2025
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
61.63 62.10
Year Range
47.56 81.03
- Previous Close
- 61.79
- Open
- 62.08
- Bid
- 61.77
- Ask
- 62.07
- Low
- 61.63
- High
- 62.10
- Volume
- 389
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.56%
- Year Change
- -22.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%