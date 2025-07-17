Moedas / FTK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FTK: Flotek Industries Inc
12.62 USD 0.83 (7.04%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTK para hoje mudou para 7.04%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.84 e o mais alto foi 12.86.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Flotek Industries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTK Notícias
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Northland Fireside Virtual Chat with Ryan Ezell Call
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Presents at The Gateway Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:FTK)
- Flotek Industries Turnaround In Motion: From Commodity Roots To Data Driven Revenue
- Flotek Industries at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- ExxonMobil Secures Vast Deepwater Block in Trinidad & Tobago
- Enterprise Oil Leak Temporarily Disrupts Seaway Pipeline Flows
- ExxonMobil Eyes $21.7B in Trinidad Deepwater Exploration Push
- Cenovus & Indigenous Partners Consider Joint Bid for MEG Energy
- Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- WES Targets $1.1B Capex in 2026 to Drive Delaware Basin Growth
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Flotek (FTK) Q2 Revenue Jumps 26%
- Flotek Q2 2025 slides: Data Analytics surge drives 113% EBITDA growth
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FTK or PUMP: Which Small-Cap Oilfield Stock Looks Stronger?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Flotek Industries Stock?
- Oceaneering International (OII) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- flatexDEGIRO H1/2025 presentation: Record results prompt raised guidance
- BKR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Solaris Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- SLB Poised to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Flotek's Premium Valuation: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
Faixa diária
11.84 12.86
Faixa anual
4.55 16.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.79
- Open
- 11.94
- Bid
- 12.62
- Ask
- 12.92
- Low
- 11.84
- High
- 12.86
- Volume
- 529
- Mudança diária
- 7.04%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 52.42%
- Mudança anual
- 154.95%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh