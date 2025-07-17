货币 / FTK
FTK: Flotek Industries Inc
11.79 USD 0.13 (1.09%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FTK汇率已更改-1.09%。当日，交易品种以低点11.76和高点12.30进行交易。
关注Flotek Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTK新闻
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Northland Fireside Virtual Chat with Ryan Ezell Call
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Presents at The Gateway Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:FTK)
- Flotek Industries Turnaround In Motion: From Commodity Roots To Data Driven Revenue
- Flotek Industries at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- ExxonMobil Secures Vast Deepwater Block in Trinidad & Tobago
- Enterprise Oil Leak Temporarily Disrupts Seaway Pipeline Flows
- ExxonMobil Eyes $21.7B in Trinidad Deepwater Exploration Push
- Cenovus & Indigenous Partners Consider Joint Bid for MEG Energy
- Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
- WES Targets $1.1B Capex in 2026 to Drive Delaware Basin Growth
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Flotek (FTK) Q2 Revenue Jumps 26%
- Flotek Q2 2025 slides: Data Analytics surge drives 113% EBITDA growth
- Flotek Industries (FTK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FTK or PUMP: Which Small-Cap Oilfield Stock Looks Stronger?
- Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Flotek Industries Stock?
- Oceaneering International (OII) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- flatexDEGIRO H1/2025 presentation: Record results prompt raised guidance
- BKR Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Solaris Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- SLB Poised to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- Flotek's Premium Valuation: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
日范围
11.76 12.30
年范围
4.55 16.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.92
- 开盘价
- 11.95
- 卖价
- 11.79
- 买价
- 12.09
- 最低价
- 11.76
- 最高价
- 12.30
- 交易量
- 369
- 日变化
- -1.09%
- 月变化
- -0.84%
- 6个月变化
- 42.39%
- 年变化
- 138.18%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值