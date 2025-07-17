통화 / FTK
FTK: Flotek Industries Inc
13.00 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FTK 환율이 오늘 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.71이고 고가는 13.14이었습니다.
Flotek Industries Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
12.71 13.14
년간 변동
4.55 16.87
- 이전 종가
- 12.96
- 시가
- 13.01
- Bid
- 13.00
- Ask
- 13.30
- 저가
- 12.71
- 고가
- 13.14
- 볼륨
- 820
- 일일 변동
- 0.31%
- 월 변동
- 9.34%
- 6개월 변동
- 57.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 162.63%
20 9월, 토요일