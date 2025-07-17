Currencies / FTK
FTK: Flotek Industries Inc
11.92 USD 0.20 (1.71%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTK exchange rate has changed by 1.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.51 and at a high of 12.03.
Follow Flotek Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FTK News
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Northland Fireside Virtual Chat with Ryan Ezell Call
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's August 2025 New Analysts
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK) Presents at The Gateway Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:FTK)
- Flotek Industries Turnaround In Motion: From Commodity Roots To Data Driven Revenue
- Flotek Industries at EnerCom Denver: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Flotek's Premium Valuation: Should Investors Buy the Stock?
Daily Range
11.51 12.03
Year Range
4.55 16.87
- Previous Close
- 11.72
- Open
- 11.73
- Bid
- 11.92
- Ask
- 12.22
- Low
- 11.51
- High
- 12.03
- Volume
- 670
- Daily Change
- 1.71%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.96%
- Year Change
- 140.81%
