FTK: Flotek Industries Inc

13.00 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTK ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.71 e ad un massimo di 13.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Flotek Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.71 13.14
Intervallo Annuale
4.55 16.87
Chiusura Precedente
12.96
Apertura
13.01
Bid
13.00
Ask
13.30
Minimo
12.71
Massimo
13.14
Volume
820
Variazione giornaliera
0.31%
Variazione Mensile
9.34%
Variazione Semestrale
57.00%
Variazione Annuale
162.63%
21 settembre, domenica