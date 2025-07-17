Valute / FTK
FTK: Flotek Industries Inc
13.00 USD 0.04 (0.31%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTK ha avuto una variazione del 0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.71 e ad un massimo di 13.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Flotek Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FTK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.71 13.14
Intervallo Annuale
4.55 16.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.96
- Apertura
- 13.01
- Bid
- 13.00
- Ask
- 13.30
- Minimo
- 12.71
- Massimo
- 13.14
- Volume
- 820
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 57.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 162.63%
21 settembre, domenica