クォートセクション
通貨 / FTK
株に戻る

FTK: Flotek Industries Inc

12.96 USD 1.17 (9.92%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FTKの今日の為替レートは、9.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.84の安値と12.98の高値で取引されました。

Flotek Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FTK News

1日のレンジ
11.84 12.98
1年のレンジ
4.55 16.87
以前の終値
11.79
始値
11.94
買値
12.96
買値
13.26
安値
11.84
高値
12.98
出来高
885
1日の変化
9.92%
1ヶ月の変化
9.00%
6ヶ月の変化
56.52%
1年の変化
161.82%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K