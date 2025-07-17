通貨 / FTK
FTK: Flotek Industries Inc
12.96 USD 1.17 (9.92%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FTKの今日の為替レートは、9.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり11.84の安値と12.98の高値で取引されました。
Flotek Industries Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
11.84 12.98
1年のレンジ
4.55 16.87
- 以前の終値
- 11.79
- 始値
- 11.94
- 買値
- 12.96
- 買値
- 13.26
- 安値
- 11.84
- 高値
- 12.98
- 出来高
- 885
- 1日の変化
- 9.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 56.52%
- 1年の変化
- 161.82%
