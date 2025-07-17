Divisas / FTK
FTK: Flotek Industries Inc
11.79 USD 0.13 (1.09%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FTK de hoy ha cambiado un -1.09%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.57, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 12.30.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Flotek Industries Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
11.57 12.30
Rango anual
4.55 16.87
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.92
- Open
- 11.95
- Bid
- 11.79
- Ask
- 12.09
- Low
- 11.57
- High
- 12.30
- Volumen
- 764
- Cambio diario
- -1.09%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.84%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 42.39%
- Cambio anual
- 138.18%
