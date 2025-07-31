Moedas / FTI
FTI: TechnipFMC plc
39.46 USD 0.24 (0.61%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FTI para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.22 e o mais alto foi 39.58.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TechnipFMC plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FTI Notícias
Faixa diária
39.22 39.58
Faixa anual
22.12 41.29
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.22
- Open
- 39.37
- Bid
- 39.46
- Ask
- 39.76
- Low
- 39.22
- High
- 39.58
- Volume
- 114
- Mudança diária
- 0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.11%
- Mudança anual
- 51.77%
