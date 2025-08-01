QuotazioniSezioni
FTI: TechnipFMC plc

39.43 USD 0.21 (0.54%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTI ha avuto una variazione del 0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.89 e ad un massimo di 39.44.

Segui le dinamiche di TechnipFMC plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.89 39.44
Intervallo Annuale
22.12 41.29
Chiusura Precedente
39.22
Apertura
39.15
Bid
39.43
Ask
39.73
Minimo
38.89
Massimo
39.44
Volume
5.616 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.54%
Variazione Mensile
8.15%
Variazione Semestrale
25.02%
Variazione Annuale
51.65%
