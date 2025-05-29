Moedas / FPAY
FPAY: FlexShopper Inc
0.76 USD 0.02 (2.56%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FPAY para hoje mudou para -2.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 0.76 e o mais alto foi 0.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FlexShopper Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
0.76 0.78
Faixa anual
0.45 2.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 0.78
- Open
- 0.78
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Low
- 0.76
- High
- 0.78
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- -2.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -41.54%
- Mudança anual
- -32.14%
