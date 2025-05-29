货币 / FPAY
FPAY: FlexShopper Inc
0.78 USD 0.04 (4.88%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FPAY汇率已更改-4.88%。当日，交易品种以低点0.77和高点0.86进行交易。
关注FlexShopper Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FPAY新闻
- FlexShopper extends forbearance period on credit agreement to September 3
- FlexShopper amends credit agreement to allow interim financing for working capital
- XP Inc.A (XP) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- FlexShopper terminates CEO and CFO, appoints chief restructuring officer
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- FlexShopper board member Denis Echtchenko resigns, Steven Varner appointed
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- 1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FlexShopper appoints John Davis as president in addition to chief operating officer role
- FlexShopper gets Nasdaq extension to file delayed financial reports
- FlexShopper partners with ICON Vehicle Dynamics
日范围
0.77 0.86
年范围
0.45 2.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.82
- 开盘价
- 0.79
- 卖价
- 0.78
- 买价
- 1.08
- 最低价
- 0.77
- 最高价
- 0.86
- 交易量
- 142
- 日变化
- -4.88%
- 月变化
- 11.43%
- 6个月变化
- -40.00%
- 年变化
- -30.36%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值