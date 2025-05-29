Currencies / FPAY
FPAY: FlexShopper Inc
0.82 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FPAY exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.80 and at a high of 0.87.
Follow FlexShopper Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FPAY News
- FlexShopper extends forbearance period on credit agreement to September 3
- FlexShopper amends credit agreement to allow interim financing for working capital
- XP Inc.A (XP) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- FlexShopper terminates CEO and CFO, appoints chief restructuring officer
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- FlexShopper board member Denis Echtchenko resigns, Steven Varner appointed
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- 1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FlexShopper appoints John Davis as president in addition to chief operating officer role
- FlexShopper gets Nasdaq extension to file delayed financial reports
- FlexShopper partners with ICON Vehicle Dynamics
Daily Range
0.80 0.87
Year Range
0.45 2.38
- Previous Close
- 0.82
- Open
- 0.85
- Bid
- 0.82
- Ask
- 1.12
- Low
- 0.80
- High
- 0.87
- Volume
- 135
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 17.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -36.92%
- Year Change
- -26.79%
