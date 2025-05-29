Valute / FPAY
FPAY: FlexShopper Inc
0.75 USD 0.01 (1.32%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FPAY ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.70 e ad un massimo di 0.77.
Segui le dinamiche di FlexShopper Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FPAY News
- FlexShopper extends forbearance period on credit agreement to September 3
- FlexShopper amends credit agreement to allow interim financing for working capital
- XP Inc.A (XP) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- FlexShopper terminates CEO and CFO, appoints chief restructuring officer
- Why Astera Labs Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)
- FlexShopper board member Denis Echtchenko resigns, Steven Varner appointed
- Ponce Financial (PDLB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- 1st Source (SRCE) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- FlexShopper appoints John Davis as president in addition to chief operating officer role
- FlexShopper gets Nasdaq extension to file delayed financial reports
- FlexShopper partners with ICON Vehicle Dynamics
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.70 0.77
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 2.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.76
- Apertura
- 0.77
- Bid
- 0.75
- Ask
- 1.05
- Minimo
- 0.70
- Massimo
- 0.77
- Volume
- 138
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -42.31%
- Variazione Annuale
- -33.04%
21 settembre, domenica