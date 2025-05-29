QuotazioniSezioni
FPAY: FlexShopper Inc

0.75 USD 0.01 (1.32%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FPAY ha avuto una variazione del -1.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.70 e ad un massimo di 0.77.

Segui le dinamiche di FlexShopper Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.70 0.77
Intervallo Annuale
0.45 2.38
Chiusura Precedente
0.76
Apertura
0.77
Bid
0.75
Ask
1.05
Minimo
0.70
Massimo
0.77
Volume
138
Variazione giornaliera
-1.32%
Variazione Mensile
7.14%
Variazione Semestrale
-42.31%
Variazione Annuale
-33.04%
