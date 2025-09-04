Moedas / FOX
FOX: Fox Corporation - Class B
53.57 USD 1.56 (3.00%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FOX para hoje mudou para 3.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.00 e o mais alto foi 53.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fox Corporation - Class B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
52.00 53.85
Faixa anual
37.88 57.01
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.01
- Open
- 52.43
- Bid
- 53.57
- Ask
- 53.87
- Low
- 52.00
- High
- 53.85
- Volume
- 6.341 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.00%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.86%
- Mudança anual
- 37.96%
