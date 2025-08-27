Currencies / FOX
FOX: Fox Corporation - Class B
52.51 USD 0.57 (1.07%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FOX exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.22 and at a high of 53.08.
Follow Fox Corporation - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
52.22 53.08
Year Range
37.88 57.01
- Previous Close
- 53.08
- Open
- 53.08
- Bid
- 52.51
- Ask
- 52.81
- Low
- 52.22
- High
- 53.08
- Volume
- 1.606 K
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- -2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.15%
- Year Change
- 35.23%
