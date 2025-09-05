通貨 / FOX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FOX: Fox Corporation - Class B
54.02 USD 0.45 (0.84%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FOXの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.37の安値と54.66の高値で取引されました。
Fox Corporation - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOX News
- Truist Securities reiterates Buy rating on Meta stock, $880 price target
- MetaがAIコンテンツライセンス契約でメディア企業と協議中―報道
- Meta in talks with media firms for AI content licensing - report
- Meta in talks with Axel Springer, Fox and others on AI news licensing, WSJ reports
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.57%
- Wednesday’s Insider Moves: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- フォックス・コープの信託が20億6000万ドル相当の株式を売却
- ニュース・コープ、A株とB株を12億7000万ドルで売却
- News Corp trusts sell class A and B shares for $1.27 billion
- フォックス・コープの信託、20億6000万ドル相当の株式を売却
- Fox Corp trusts sell shares worth $2.06 billion
- Lachlan Murdoch says trust deal is great for investors in first remarks after settlement
- Fox Stock Extends Losses After Murdoch Share Sale Announcement - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Trading Day: Thumping job revisions, looming inflation
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.43%
- YouTube in talks with TelevisaUnivision to continue content access
- Fox Stock Is Trading Lower Tuesday: What's Driving The Action? - Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Fox, PACS Group, News Corp And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- Murdoch family trusts to sell 16.8 million shares of Fox Corp
- Fox stock falls after Murdoch family announces trust resolution and secondary offering
- Murdoch family trusts to sell nearly 17 million Fox shares
- Murdoch family resolves trust dispute, James and sisters exit Fox
- Federal Judge Dismisses Newsmax's Antitrust 'Shotgun Pleading' Complaint Against Fox News - Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX), Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Fox (NASDAQ:FOX)
- What's Going On With Paramount Skydance Stock Friday? - Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY)
1日のレンジ
53.37 54.66
1年のレンジ
37.88 57.01
- 以前の終値
- 53.57
- 始値
- 53.56
- 買値
- 54.02
- 買値
- 54.32
- 安値
- 53.37
- 高値
- 54.66
- 出来高
- 6.193 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.84%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.72%
- 1年の変化
- 39.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K