クォートセクション
通貨 / FOX
FOX: Fox Corporation - Class B

54.02 USD 0.45 (0.84%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FOXの今日の為替レートは、0.84%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり53.37の安値と54.66の高値で取引されました。

Fox Corporation - Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FOX News

1日のレンジ
53.37 54.66
1年のレンジ
37.88 57.01
以前の終値
53.57
始値
53.56
買値
54.02
買値
54.32
安値
53.37
高値
54.66
出来高
6.193 K
1日の変化
0.84%
1ヶ月の変化
0.00%
6ヶ月の変化
2.72%
1年の変化
39.12%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K