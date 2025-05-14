Moedas / FORA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FORA: Forian Inc
2.31 USD 0.04 (1.76%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FORA para hoje mudou para 1.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.23 e o mais alto foi 2.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Forian Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FORA Notícias
- Earnings call transcript: Forian Inc Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock dips
- Forian earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forian Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FORA)
- Forian Inc. (FORA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forian Q2 2025 slides: First profitable quarter with 56% revenue growth
- Earnings call transcript: VerticalScope Holdings faces revenue dip in Q2 2025
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Innodata Inc. (INOD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Forian appoints BDO USA as new auditor following dismissal of CBIZ
- VerticalScope shareholders elect five directors, reappoint auditor
- Forian Inc. Expands Equity Incentive Plan by 4 Million Shares
- VerticalScope appoints new CEO to accelerate AI strategy
- Forian Q1 2025 slides: revenue jumps 45%, Kyber acquisition fuels growth
- Forian Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Forian earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
Faixa diária
2.23 2.31
Faixa anual
1.64 4.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.27
- Open
- 2.29
- Bid
- 2.31
- Ask
- 2.61
- Low
- 2.23
- High
- 2.31
- Volume
- 36
- Mudança diária
- 1.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.46%
- Mudança anual
- 8.45%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh