FORA: Forian Inc
2.31 USD 0.04 (1.76%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FORAの今日の為替レートは、1.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.23の安値と2.31の高値で取引されました。
Forian Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FORA News
- Earnings call transcript: Forian Inc Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock dips
- Forian earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forian Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FORA)
- Forian Inc. (FORA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forian Q2 2025 slides: First profitable quarter with 56% revenue growth
- Earnings call transcript: VerticalScope Holdings faces revenue dip in Q2 2025
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Innodata Inc. (INOD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Forian appoints BDO USA as new auditor following dismissal of CBIZ
- VerticalScope shareholders elect five directors, reappoint auditor
- Forian Inc. Expands Equity Incentive Plan by 4 Million Shares
- VerticalScope appoints new CEO to accelerate AI strategy
- Forian Q1 2025 slides: revenue jumps 45%, Kyber acquisition fuels growth
- Forian Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Forian earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
1日のレンジ
2.23 2.31
1年のレンジ
1.64 4.03
- 以前の終値
- 2.27
- 始値
- 2.29
- 買値
- 2.31
- 買値
- 2.61
- 安値
- 2.23
- 高値
- 2.31
- 出来高
- 36
- 1日の変化
- 1.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.46%
- 1年の変化
- 8.45%
