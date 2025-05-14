货币 / FORA
FORA: Forian Inc
2.23 USD 0.03 (1.33%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FORA汇率已更改-1.33%。当日，交易品种以低点2.20和高点2.32进行交易。
关注Forian Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FORA新闻
- Earnings call transcript: Forian Inc Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock dips
- Forian earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forian Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FORA)
- Forian Inc. (FORA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forian Q2 2025 slides: First profitable quarter with 56% revenue growth
- Earnings call transcript: VerticalScope Holdings faces revenue dip in Q2 2025
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Innodata Inc. (INOD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Forian appoints BDO USA as new auditor following dismissal of CBIZ
- VerticalScope shareholders elect five directors, reappoint auditor
- Forian Inc. Expands Equity Incentive Plan by 4 Million Shares
- VerticalScope appoints new CEO to accelerate AI strategy
- Forian Q1 2025 slides: revenue jumps 45%, Kyber acquisition fuels growth
- Forian Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Forian earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
日范围
2.20 2.32
年范围
1.64 4.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.26
- 开盘价
- 2.27
- 卖价
- 2.23
- 买价
- 2.53
- 最低价
- 2.20
- 最高价
- 2.32
- 交易量
- 32
- 日变化
- -1.33%
- 月变化
- 8.25%
- 6个月变化
- 14.36%
- 年变化
- 4.69%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值