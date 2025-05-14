Währungen / FORA
FORA: Forian Inc
2.34 USD 0.03 (1.30%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FORA hat sich für heute um 1.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.34 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Forian Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FORA News
Tagesspanne
2.26 2.34
Jahresspanne
1.64 4.03
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.31
- Eröffnung
- 2.29
- Bid
- 2.34
- Ask
- 2.64
- Tief
- 2.26
- Hoch
- 2.34
- Volumen
- 18
- Tagesänderung
- 1.30%
- Monatsänderung
- 13.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 20.00%
- Jahresänderung
- 9.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K