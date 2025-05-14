Currencies / FORA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FORA: Forian Inc
2.23 USD 0.03 (1.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FORA exchange rate has changed by -1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.20 and at a high of 2.32.
Follow Forian Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FORA News
- Earnings call transcript: Forian Inc Q2 2025 beats revenue forecast, stock dips
- Forian earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Forian Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FORA)
- Forian Inc. (FORA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forian Q2 2025 slides: First profitable quarter with 56% revenue growth
- Earnings call transcript: VerticalScope Holdings faces revenue dip in Q2 2025
- PDF Solutions (PDFS) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CACI International (CACI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Innodata Inc. (INOD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Forian appoints BDO USA as new auditor following dismissal of CBIZ
- VerticalScope shareholders elect five directors, reappoint auditor
- Forian Inc. Expands Equity Incentive Plan by 4 Million Shares
- VerticalScope appoints new CEO to accelerate AI strategy
- Forian Q1 2025 slides: revenue jumps 45%, Kyber acquisition fuels growth
- Forian Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Forian earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
2.20 2.32
Year Range
1.64 4.03
- Previous Close
- 2.26
- Open
- 2.27
- Bid
- 2.23
- Ask
- 2.53
- Low
- 2.20
- High
- 2.32
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- -1.33%
- Month Change
- 8.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.36%
- Year Change
- 4.69%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev