FNGS: MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038
69.52 USD 0.66 (0.94%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FNGS para hoje mudou para -0.94%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 68.96 e o mais alto foi 70.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FNGS Notícias
Faixa diária
68.96 70.12
Faixa anual
42.50 70.51
- Fechamento anterior
- 70.18
- Open
- 69.94
- Bid
- 69.52
- Ask
- 69.82
- Low
- 68.96
- High
- 70.12
- Volume
- 150
- Mudança diária
- -0.94%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 40.25%
- Mudança anual
- 40.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh