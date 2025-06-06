Valute / FNGS
FNGS: MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038
71.13 USD 0.51 (0.72%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FNGS ha avuto una variazione del 0.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.75 e ad un massimo di 71.21.
Segui le dinamiche di MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FNGS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.75 71.21
Intervallo Annuale
42.50 71.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.62
- Apertura
- 70.89
- Bid
- 71.13
- Ask
- 71.43
- Minimo
- 70.75
- Massimo
- 71.21
- Volume
- 108
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.13%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 43.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 44.02%
20 settembre, sabato