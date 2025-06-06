QuotazioniSezioni
FNGS: MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038

71.13 USD 0.51 (0.72%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FNGS ha avuto una variazione del 0.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.75 e ad un massimo di 71.21.

Segui le dinamiche di MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.75 71.21
Intervallo Annuale
42.50 71.21
Chiusura Precedente
70.62
Apertura
70.89
Bid
71.13
Ask
71.43
Minimo
70.75
Massimo
71.21
Volume
108
Variazione giornaliera
0.72%
Variazione Mensile
10.13%
Variazione Semestrale
43.49%
Variazione Annuale
44.02%
20 settembre, sabato