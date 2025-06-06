CotationsSections
FNGS: MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038

71.13 USD 0.51 (0.72%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de FNGS a changé de 0.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 70.75 et à un maximum de 71.21.

Suivez la dynamique MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
70.75 71.21
Range Annuel
42.50 71.21
Clôture Précédente
70.62
Ouverture
70.89
Bid
71.13
Ask
71.43
Plus Bas
70.75
Plus Haut
71.21
Volume
108
Changement quotidien
0.72%
Changement Mensuel
10.13%
Changement à 6 Mois
43.49%
Changement Annuel
44.02%
20 septembre, samedi