Devises / FNGS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
FNGS: MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038
71.13 USD 0.51 (0.72%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FNGS a changé de 0.72% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 70.75 et à un maximum de 71.21.
Suivez la dynamique MicroSectors FANG ETNs due January 8, 2038. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FNGS Nouvelles
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Active Managers Aren’t Chasing The Tech Rally
- Alphabet's Stock Jumps as Antitrust Fears Ease: ETFs in Focus
- Alphabet Hits an All-Time High: More Rally Ahead for ETFs?
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
- Insights Into 13F Filings: ETFs to Invest in Like Billionaires
- July Market Recap: Positioning For AI Demand And Policy Uncertainty
- Stay Long Tech And Growth
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, MicroSectors FANG+ ETN, Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF
- Big Tech Roars on AI Frenzy: ETFs to Play
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon, MAGS, FNGS and TOPT
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
- FNGS Can Provide Exposure To High-Growth Tech Stocks (NYSEARCA:FNGS)
- Tech Spending Intent Momentum Slows Amid Policy Volatility – Tech Demand Indicator Q2 2025
- Tech Sector Overbought For 46 Trading Days And Counting
- ETFs to Tap Netflix's Q2 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Outlook
- Netflix Gears Up for Q2 Earnings Release: ETFs in Focus
- Q2 2025 Earnings Preview: Modest Growth Expected Amidst Economic Crosswinds
- Technology Sector: Looking At The Last 5 Quarters' 'Upside Surprise' Factor
- Chart Of The Day: Big Tech Is So Back - Again
- Weekly Commentary: Back For A Second Attempt
- Recent Academic Research Shows Which Q2 Earnings Reports Could Have Biggest Market Impacts
- Tech stocks are making a comeback, but it doesn’t look sustainable. Here’s how to play the sector.
- Brad Simpson On How Investors Can Traverse Market Uncertainty
Range quotidien
70.75 71.21
Range Annuel
42.50 71.21
- Clôture Précédente
- 70.62
- Ouverture
- 70.89
- Bid
- 71.13
- Ask
- 71.43
- Plus Bas
- 70.75
- Plus Haut
- 71.21
- Volume
- 108
- Changement quotidien
- 0.72%
- Changement Mensuel
- 10.13%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 43.49%
- Changement Annuel
- 44.02%
20 septembre, samedi