FFWM: First Foundation Inc
5.93 USD 0.10 (1.72%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FFWM para hoje mudou para 1.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.81 e o mais alto foi 6.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Foundation Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
5.81 6.01
Faixa anual
4.41 8.52
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.83
- Open
- 5.83
- Bid
- 5.93
- Ask
- 6.23
- Low
- 5.81
- High
- 6.01
- Volume
- 863
- Mudança diária
- 1.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.92%
- Mudança anual
- -3.26%
