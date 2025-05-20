QuotazioniSezioni
FFWM: First Foundation Inc

5.79 USD 0.18 (3.02%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FFWM ha avuto una variazione del -3.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.78 e ad un massimo di 6.00.

Segui le dinamiche di First Foundation Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.78 6.00
Intervallo Annuale
4.41 8.52
Chiusura Precedente
5.97
Apertura
5.96
Bid
5.79
Ask
6.09
Minimo
5.78
Massimo
6.00
Volume
811
Variazione giornaliera
-3.02%
Variazione Mensile
-0.86%
Variazione Semestrale
12.21%
Variazione Annuale
-5.55%
