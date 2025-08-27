Moedas / FFSM
FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF
29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FFSM para hoje mudou para -0.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.18 e o mais alto foi 29.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
29.18 29.46
Faixa anual
21.79 29.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.54
- Open
- 29.46
- Bid
- 29.26
- Ask
- 29.56
- Low
- 29.18
- High
- 29.46
- Volume
- 59
- Mudança diária
- -0.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.20%
- Mudança anual
- 7.06%
21 setembro, domingo