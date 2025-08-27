CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / FFSM
Voltar para Ações

FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FFSM para hoje mudou para -0.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.18 e o mais alto foi 29.46.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FFSM Notícias

Faixa diária
29.18 29.46
Faixa anual
21.79 29.70
Fechamento anterior
29.54
Open
29.46
Bid
29.26
Ask
29.56
Low
29.18
High
29.46
Volume
59
Mudança diária
-0.95%
Mudança mensal
2.67%
Mudança de 6 meses
16.20%
Mudança anual
7.06%
21 setembro, domingo