クォートセクション
通貨 / FFSM
株に戻る

FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FFSMの今日の為替レートは、-0.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.18の安値と29.46の高値で取引されました。

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FFSM News

1日のレンジ
29.18 29.46
1年のレンジ
21.79 29.70
以前の終値
29.54
始値
29.46
買値
29.26
買値
29.56
安値
29.18
高値
29.46
出来高
59
1日の変化
-0.95%
1ヶ月の変化
2.67%
6ヶ月の変化
16.20%
1年の変化
7.06%
21 9月, 日曜日