FFSM
FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF
29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FFSMの今日の為替レートは、-0.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり29.18の安値と29.46の高値で取引されました。
Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FFSM News
1日のレンジ
29.18 29.46
1年のレンジ
21.79 29.70
- 以前の終値
- 29.54
- 始値
- 29.46
- 買値
- 29.26
- 買値
- 29.56
- 安値
- 29.18
- 高値
- 29.46
- 出来高
- 59
- 1日の変化
- -0.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.67%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.20%
- 1年の変化
- 7.06%
21 9月, 日曜日